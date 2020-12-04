Sai Dharam Tej pledges movie lovers to return back to theatres

The multiplex screens across the Telugu states are screening films from today. Hollywood film Tenent is releasing across the country today and the multiplexes witnessed decent footfalls for the morning shows. The advance sales for the day are pretty decent which is a boost for the film industry. Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej posted a small video of the actor heading to watch Tenet in PRASADS multiplex. The actor even posted a video byte requesting all the movie lovers to return back to theatres and enjoy the experience in a safe environment.

Several celebrities of Tollywood took their social media handles to post their happiness on the reopening of theatres. Some of them have been spotted watching the morning shows in the multiplexes of Hyderabad. The single screens across the Telugu states will reopen starting from December 11th. Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is the only prominent Telugu film that will release this month. The fate of Sankranthi releases would be decided based on the performance and footfalls of December movies.