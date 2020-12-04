One more interesting title for Naga Shaurya

Young actor Naga Shaurya is lined up with more than half a dozen films and he is busy shooting for his upcoming releases. His next romantic entertainer is titled Varudu Kaavalenu and the Dubai schedule of the film got completed recently. He even signed a sports drama and it is titled Lakshya. The actor locked two interesting titles for his upcoming releases.

Naga Shaurya will soon work with Aneesh Krishna for a rom-com and the official announcement about the film is made recently. The shoot of the film commences next year in March and Naga Shaurya’s home banner IRA Creations are the producers. As per the news, ‘Srikrishna – Satyabhama’ is the title considered for this romantic entertainer. The film is a regular rom-com and not a periodic or mythological film. The characters of the lead actors remind us of Lord Krish and Satyabhama. Hence the title is considered and an official announcement about the title would be made soon.