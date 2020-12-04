Nandini Reddy returns back to her favorite genre

Nandini Reddy directed several quirky romantic comedies in her career. Her last outing Oh Baby with Samantha is a smashing hit but Nandini Reddy hasn’t announced her next film. She is busy directing shows for Aha and is also monitoring the scripts for the digital platform. There are speculations that Nandini Reddy and Samantha will soon team up for a horror drama but there is no official word about the same.

If the latest speculations are to be believed, Nandini Reddy signed her next and is returning back to her favorite genre. She signed a romantic entertainer which has loads of entertainment and Sundeep Kishan will play the lead role in this untitled film. People Media Factory will produce this film and it features a star actress. The top actress would be finalized soon after which an official announcement about the project would be made.