Pawan blames YCP for making money while ignoring farmers

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan arrived in Tirupati as part of his two day visit to the cyclone damaged crops. He warned the YCP Government of serious consequences if it continued to neglect the plight of the farmers. Everywhere and in everything, the ruling party leaders were making lots of easy money. But, they were not at all bothering about the well being of farmers who suffered heavy damages.

Pawan said that four farmers committed suicides unable to bear the losses and on seeing their crop completely damaged in the heavy rains. The YCP Government has given just Rs. 5,000 in some places and did not bother to give full compensation. At least Rs. 35,000 per acre should be paid as compensation.

Senani said that over 17 lakh acres of paddy was damaged in the State but the Government was totally unmoved. If this indifference continues, the Jana Sena would take up a programme named Jai Kisan and rally together all the farmers to bring pressure on the ruling party.