Tollywood: Digital Stuff to release in theatres

The theatres across the Telugu states are all set to entertain the audience from December 11th. The multiplexes are open from today and will screen old films along with the Hollywood movie Tenet. Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is the only new film that is announced for December release. This year after the closure of theatres, movies like V, Penguin, Orey Bujjiga, Miss India, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna, Krishna and his Leela and other films released on digital platforms.

Now, most of these films will also have a theatrical release. All the streaming platforms which are holding the rights decided to release the films in theatres to mint money. Raj Tarun’s Orey Bujjiga is announced for January 1st 2021 release. Nani’s V will soon release in theatres and the date would be announced soon. A chart of new release dates is expected next week. Tollywood is now focused on the footfalls in December to announce the list of Sankranthi releases.