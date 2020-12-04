KCR’s ‘dream 100’ suffers setback as TRS wins 51 seats

The GHMC poll results gave a shock to the ruling TRS which won only 51 out of the total 135 seats for which results were announced. There are a total 150 divisions in the city. Thus, the TRS stood in first place and closely followed by the BJP with 41 divisions and the MIM also with 41 seats. The Congress managed to secure just 2 seats.

Clearly, the results were a big setback to KCR who spoke of winning not less than 100 divisions. It clearly reflected that the TRS boss’s Telangana sentiment was losing its power in front of the nationalistic and religious sentiments being espoused by the BJP. Analysts are seeing this result as certainly a big victory for the saffron party which may take this advantage to give more electoral shocks to the TRS and the Congress.

Sandwiched between the TRS and the BJP, the Congress suffered the worst electoral reverses ever in the history of Hyderabad municipal elections. The worst fears of the Congress leaders came true that the TRS and the BJP were hand in glove to damage its chances in the elections.

Interestingly, the BJP scored big gains in areas where Andhra voters were in large numbers. The TDP fared very poorly in these elections. Moreover, Pawan Kalyan also expressed his open support for the BJP. This showed that the Andhra voters were clearly shifting towards the BJP in Hyderabad city.

Even in software IT hubs like Gachibowli, the BJP won the election. Even in most other divisions, the BJP gave a tough fight to the TRS.