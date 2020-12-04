GHMC polls: TRS wins 56 out of 150, BJP 49, MIM 43, Cong 2

All results came out for all the 150 divisions in the GHMC polls. The TRS won 56 as against its 99 seats in previous election. The BJP won 49 seats, greatly increasing its tally from previous 4 seats. The MIM won 43 seats. The Congress had to be content with just two.

There are indications now that KCR would join hands with the MIM to get the Mayor post.

Congress Telangana President Uttam Kumar Reddy has tendered resignation to his post owning responsibility for the party debacle in the GHMC elections. Uttam sent his resignation to the AICC. He said that the party high command would analyse the reasons for the defeat and chalk out future course of action.

BJP Telangana President asserted that it the people’s verdict against the KCR family misrule. The voters called it the failure of Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao. The empty words of the KCR rule were rejected by the people.