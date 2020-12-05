Tollywood distributors come up with a special request

There is no clarity on the Sankranthi releases though the permissions to reopen the theatres are given. Vakeel Saab, RED, Krack and Uppena are in the race as of now. With 50 percent occupancy, the filmmakers are hesitant to release these films for Sankranthi and there are a lot of speculations about the same. Several distributors are now mounting pressure on the producers to release these films to save the film industry. It has been over eight months since the theatres are shut and they are in deep financial crisis. Missing the Sankranthi festival season would double their stress.

The distributors are requesting the filmmakers to release the films at any cost for Sankranthi even if the 100 percent occupancy is not given. There is a chance to hike the ticket prices and the theatres can screen extra shows so that they can rake money during the season argued a top distributor. It would make no difference if there is a cap to increase the prices and for 50 percent occupancy, the theatre rents would remain low. Hence screening big films during the festival season would help the film industry and especially the exhibition industry. The producers are expected to take the final call soon.