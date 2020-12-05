Has BJP adopted ‘use and throw’ policy on Pawan Kalyan?

Jana Sena Pawan Kalyan gave unconditional support to the BJP in the GHMC elections. He even prevented most of his party 60 leaders from filing nominations. Even those who filed nominations were made to withdraw. Now, the BJP snatched a surprise victory by winning 49 divisions as against 56 of the TRS.

Wherever the Andhra voters were in considerable numbers, the BJP won significantly. Obviously, the Jana Sena cadres expected the BJP leaders to thank Senani and their party voters. But, none of that happened.

On their part, the BJP leaders from top to bottom were in a mood of non-stop celebrations. BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay went on thanking Modi, Amit Shah and all Central leaders for visiting and making it a success. He also thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra former CM Fadnavis and scores of others for their support.

In his thanksgiving, Bandi Sanjay as well as his party colleagues forgot to mention the name of Pawan Kalyan and Jana Sena support at all. Even in his tweets, Sanjay did not acknowledge the Jana Sainiks’ contribution to the BJP victory.

Now, Senani’s sainiks were very much upset. They were posting counter tweets asking whether the BJP too was adopting a ‘use and throw’ policy towards the Jana Sena just like the TDP. If the BJP behaves like this, it would also meet the same fate as that of the TDP.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.