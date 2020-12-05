Nani’s Tuck Jagadish in the last leg of shoot

Natural Star Nani is one actor who is quick in completing his shoots. When several actors are struggling during this coronavirus pandemic time, the actor resumed the shoot of his upcoming movie Tuck Jagadish and the shoot is happening as per the plan. The film is into its last schedule and the entire shoot would be completed by the mid of this month. The shoot of Tuck Jagadish is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Shiva Nirvana is the director and Ritu Varma is the leading lady.

Tuck Jagadish has a bunch of renowned actors playing crucial roles in this romantic family drama. The film may hit the screens during summer next year. Jagapathi Babu and Rao Ramesh will be seen in other crucial roles. Shine Screens are the producers and Thaman is composing the music. Nani will shoot for Shyam Singha Roy once he is done with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish.