Retired Reddy made ACB Director in AP, tough days ahead

The YCP Government in Andhra Pradesh has been using one Reddy after another Reddy to break laws and rules in order to take the State for granted. Now, a retired Reddy is imported from Telangana and made the Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Usually, this post should be given to a serving IPS officer.

Retired IPS officer Malla Reddy will now head the ACB in AP. Already, the YCP regime is facing lots of allegations of giving important posts to Reddys only. All the four Advisors between whom the State’s regions were divided were Reddys. Most of the members on the TTD board are Reddys. Even these caste persons were appointed in the VC posts of the top universities in the State. Despite criticism, the Government was going ahead with its single point agenda for a single caste.

With the change in the ACB now, there were fears the YCP rule would further escalate its harassment and false cases against the Opposition all those dissenting voices. Already, the ACB has been used extensively to suppress the voice of the Amaravati agitators, women and others.

In some cases, the ACB was used to harass even social media activists. With each passing day, tensions are rising in AP because of the controversial decisions of the Government.

