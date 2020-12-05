New Glimpse: Kangana Ranaut as Thalaivi

NEW GLIMPSE… On the death anniversary of #Jayalalitha, Team #Thalaivi shares a new glimpse of the film… #KanganaRanaut enacts the title role in the #Jayalalitha biopic… Directed by AL Vijay… Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh. pic.twitter.com/hfzWILDAIB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2020

Bollywood beauty Kangana Ranaut is reprising the role on Tamil Nadu ex-Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in her biopic which is titled Thalaivi. Marking the death anniversary of Jayalalithaa, the makers unveiled the new glimpse of Kangana from the movie. Kangana looks well fit in the role on screen in a white saree.

The film is in the last leg of shoot and is directed by AL Vijay. Thalaivi releases next year in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages. Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh are the producers. Kangana transformed herself for the role with dual shades.