Sai Dharam Tej signs an Interesting Film

Mega Hero Sai Dharam Tej is not in a hurry after the super success of Virupaksha. The actor has been shooting for Sambarala Yeti Gattu from the past one year and the film is now in the last leg of shoot. The film’s new schedule will commence next week and the shooting formalities will be completed by December this year. Sai Dharam Tej is in talks for several new projects and the Supreme Hero has given his nod for a new project recently.

KA directors Sandeep and Sujeeth have pitched an interesting idea to Sai Dharam Tej and the Mega actor responded on a positive note. The scriptwork of the project is currently happening and an announcement will be made once the final draft is approved. Sahu Garapati’s Shine Screens will produce this prestigious film and an announcement is expected to be made next year. Sai Dharam Tej is also in talks with Vamsi Krishna for a film and Maruthi has penned the script of the film. Both these films will roll next year.