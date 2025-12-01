x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
December 2025 Release Chart Updated

Published on December 1, 2025 by sankar

December 2025 Release Chart Updated

December 2025 Release Chart Updated

2025 is now in the last month and the month is packed with a number of releases. Nandamuri Balakrishna will test his luck with Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th. The makers are making grand arrangements for the release and Akhanda 2 is the most awaited Telugu film of the month. A total number of 18 films are expected to release in the month including the dubbed and straight films. Sharwanand’s Biker, Roshan Meka’s Champion, Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli, Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha, Aadhi Saikumar’s Shambhala, Dhandoraa and Patang are the straight Telugu films. Here is the updated December release chart:

December 5th:

Akhanda 2
Dhurandhar (Hindi)
KalamKaval (Malayalam)

December 12th:

Biker (Expected)
Mowgli
Psych Siddhartha
Annagaru Vostaru (Tamil Dubbed)

December 18th:

Love Insurance Kompany (LiK) (Tamil Dubbed)

December 19th:

Avatar 3 (English Dubbed)

December 25th:

Champion
Shambhala
Dhandoraa
Patang
Anaconda (English Dubbed)
Vrusshabha (Malayalam)

