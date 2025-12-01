December 2025 Release Chart Updated

2025 is now in the last month and the month is packed with a number of releases. Nandamuri Balakrishna will test his luck with Akhanda 2 and the film releases on December 5th. The makers are making grand arrangements for the release and Akhanda 2 is the most awaited Telugu film of the month. A total number of 18 films are expected to release in the month including the dubbed and straight films. Sharwanand’s Biker, Roshan Meka’s Champion, Roshan Kanakala’s Mowgli, Nandu’s Psych Siddhartha, Aadhi Saikumar’s Shambhala, Dhandoraa and Patang are the straight Telugu films. Here is the updated December release chart:

December 5th:

Akhanda 2

Dhurandhar (Hindi)

KalamKaval (Malayalam)

December 12th:

Biker (Expected)

Mowgli

Psych Siddhartha

Annagaru Vostaru (Tamil Dubbed)

December 18th:

Love Insurance Kompany (LiK) (Tamil Dubbed)

December 19th:

Avatar 3 (English Dubbed)

December 25th:

Champion

Shambhala

Dhandoraa

Patang

Anaconda (English Dubbed)

Vrusshabha (Malayalam)