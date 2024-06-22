Sai Dharam Tej’s new Look Loading

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej has signed his next film finally and he joined the sets of the film yesterday. Rohit KP is making his directorial debut with this untitled film which is a periodic drama and is planned on a record budget. After considering several looks, the final look was locked and Sai Dharam Tej sports a new look for the film. He is also trained specially for the film. The female lead and technicians will be announced soon. Hanuman producer Niranjan Reddy is producing this film on Prime Show Entertainment banner.

Sai Dharam Tej also flew to the USA last year to work on himself before commencing the shoot. A massive set is constructed in the outskirts of the film and a major portion of the shoot will take place here. This film is also the costliest one in the career of Sai Dharam Tej and the project will have a pan-Indian release next year.