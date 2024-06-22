Pushpa 2: The Rule: Who will take the Financial Stress?

The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule have invested big on the film and it was announced for August 15th release. The film went over the budget and Sukumar is still carving out this mass and action packed film. Both Sukumar and Allu Arjun have been taking huge remunerations for the film. Mythri Movie Makers is in huge stress because of the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule is now delayed by 4 months and the film releases on December 6th. Considering the remunerations, business and the budgets, the makers will not be able to recover the complete investment.

Pushpa 2: The Rule will have to end up as a huge hit to recover the investments. All the distributors are ready to pay huge advances and are ready to release the film on an advance basis. There are no non-refundable deals all over and this would be a riskful deal for the producers. Considering the delay and the budget hikes, Allu Arjun and Sukumar have to slash down their remunerations to save the producers of Pushpa 2: The Rule. We have to wait to see what happens before the film’s release.