Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic Release Date locked

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej’s recent offering Solo Brathuke So Better is the first theatrical release in Tollywood after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. The actor is shooting for his next film which is titled Republic. Deva Katta is directing this political thriller and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. The movie is now slated for release on June 4th across the globe.

With summer packed with releases, the makers decided to release the film post-summer. Aishwarya Rajesh is the leading lady and Ramya Krishna, Jagapathi Babu will be seen in other pivotal roles. Manisharma composes the music and JB Entertainments are the producers. Zee Studios already acquired the entire rights of Republic for a fancy price.