Supreme Court shock to AP on Green Tribunal order

The Supreme Court of India has rejected the petition of the Jaganmohan Reddy Government with respect to the Purushottampatnam irrigation project. The court upheld the judgement of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which ordered AP to stop the project.

The NGT has insisted that the AP Government should get all the necessary environmental clearances before proceeding with the project works. The Tribunal did not accept the Jagan regime’s argument that the Purushottampatnam project was not a new project and hence there was no need for environmental clearances. But the NGT insisted on the approval. The YCP Government petitioned the Supreme Court which has also rejected the AP argument.

Interestingly, a similar strategy was being repeatedly used by the Jagan regime to win the cases in the courts. But it was meeting with failure. With respect to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project also, the AP Government made a similar argument that it was not a new project. But the court did not accept the argument.

For different reasons, the Jagan regime was taking up projects and starting works without bothering about the procedural and legal hurdles. Eventually, those projects were landing in deadlock in the courts.