Sai Tej takes criticism: On a Mission

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej suffered massive debacles and the actor even turned fat enough. During the days of Chitralahari, he managed to cut down some weight but he was still out of shape. Though he managed to get six-pack abs for Prati Roju Pandaage, Tej looked bulky on screen. Though his performance received decent response, all his well-wishers posted asking him to cut down his weight. The actor who used to do dance with utmost ease looked struggling in his recent movies.

He took this positively and decided to cut down weight in his next films. He is currently working on his looks and Sai Tej is expected to stun in a new look next year. The actor is currently strict on his diet and fitness. He is expecting to return back fit in the next six months. His next film Solo Bathuke So Better is currently under shoot and will hit the screens next year. Subbu is the director and Nabha Natesh is the leading lady. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling this project.