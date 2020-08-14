Sai Tej’s mystic thriller announced

Supreme actor Sai Tej is picking up interesting films. His next film Solo Brathuke So Better is in last leg of shoot and will release for Dasara this year. The actor signed a mystic thriller in the direction of debutant Karthik Dandu. The makers announced the project officially today. BVSN Prasad and Sukumar will jointly produce this project that will roll next year. The poster looks interesting and the film falls under a new genre.

Sai Tej will complete Deva Katta’s political drama after which he will start this untitled mystic thriller. The cast, crew details will be announced soon.