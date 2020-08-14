YSRCP vendetta: Rayapati Mamtha summoned for Swarna Palace fire

After former minister and TDP deputy floor leader in the state Assembly K Atchannaidu, Ayanna Patrudu and a host of other TDP leaders, the YSRCP government is now targeting the family of Guntur strongman Rayapati Sambasiva Rao.

In the politics of vendetta, the Jagan government turned its guns on Rayapati Mamatha, daughter-in-law of Rayapati Sambasiva Rao. Her only fault is she is the chief operating officer of Ramesh Hospitals which was recently in news for the fire mishap in Swarna Palace that has left at least 10 Covid-19 patients dead and 18 seriously injured. Ramesh Hospitals was using the Swarna Palace hotel as a COVID Care Centre.

The Vijayawada police on Friday served notices to Rayapati Mamatha to appear for questioning on the Swarna Palace for the fire accident. It is learnt that Rayapati Mamatha, a medical doctor, was recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation. Despite this, the police summoned Rayapati Mamatha for questioning.

Sambasiva Rao is a four time TDP MP. He was elected to 11th, 12th, 14th, 15th and 16th Lok Sabha. Currently, Sambasiva Rao

is facing CBI probe pertaining to Rayapati’s company Transtroy over defaulting on bank loans.

Rayapati Mamatha will appear before the Vijayawada police. The notices to Rayapati Mamatha is seen as another classic case of vindictive politics unleashed the Jagan government to arm twist the TDP leaders and family members. This comes at a time even as the top management of the hospital, including the founder and Managing Director (MD) of Ramesh Hospitals Dr Ramesh Babu, are absconding and untraceable.

Lasr week, a four-member team was formed to nab the managing director of the hospital, but to no avail. Since the MD of the hospital and other top management officials are on the run, Rayapati Mamatha became an easy and a new target for the YSRCP government to further its politics of vendetta.