Sai Tej’s Republic Trailer: Hard-hitting Political Drama

Supreme Hero Sai Tej is back to test his luck with Republic, a political drama that is directed by Dev Katta. The film is set in the backdrop of Kolleru in West Godavari district and Sai Tej essays the role of a District Collector who fights against the odds and the evils in the society. The trailer of the film is released by Megastar Chiranjeevi and it has a hard-hitting political drama with a racy screenplay. Sai Tej shines as a Collector and the dialogues are decent. The episodes between Sai Tej and Ramya Krishna are the major USP of the film.

The trailer proves that Republic will be high on social aspects and Sai Tej plays a honest Collector who fights against the corrupted political system which controls the government officials. Ramya Krishna will be seen as a ruthless politician and Jagapathi Babu, Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in other important roles. Republic trailer says that the film sticks to the concept and has no commercial deviations. Republic is hitting the screens on October 1st. JB Entertainments are the producers and Zee Studios acquired the entire rights of Republic.