Venky and Rana’s web series titled Rana Naidu

Top digital platform Netflix is all set to unite Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati for an interesting web-based project. An official announcement about the project is made today and the web series is titled Rana Naidu. Venky surprises everyone with a new look with grey shades. The web series is said to be inspired from the blockbuster show Ray Donavan and Rana Naidu is its Indian adaptation. Rana Naidu is a crime drama and the shoot commences soon. Top writers Karan Anshuman and Suparn Varma worked on the script. More details will be announced by Netflix officially.

