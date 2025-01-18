x
Home > Movie News

Saif Ali Khan attack accused still Untraceable

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

Saif Ali Khan attack accused still Untraceable

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was badly stabbed by a burglar and he is yet to be traced. Several questions remain unanswered as the security system could not capture the culprit in a housing society that has most surveillance features. The cops released CCTV footage and 24 special teams have been formed to nab the accused. The cops conducted searches in various regions of Mumbai and it has been almost two days but the burglar is yet to be traced. A suspect was detained yesterday morning but he had no connection with the case and he was released last evening.

The cops also recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor in her residence yesterday. Saif Ali Khan’s statement will be recorded after the actor will be discharged. The hospital authorities revealed that Saif Ali Khan is doing fine. Speculations say that the actor will be discharged by January 21st and he is shifted to a special room from the ICU. Guests are strictly restricted for now. Some of the close family members visited Saif Ali Khan in the hospital. The cops are on the biggest hunt to nab the criminal for now.

