Home > Movie News

Tollywood Producer investing big in EV Park

Published on January 18, 2025 by swathy

Tollywood Producer investing big in EV Park

Renowned Tollywood producer TG Vishwa Prasad is focused on doing more Telugu films. He has several big-budget films lined up and he is now investing big in Andhra Pradesh. His firm People Tech Enterprises inked an MoU with the government of AP to set up India’s First Private Electric Vehicle Park – Orvakal Mobility Valley in Kurnool. The EV Park is spread across 1,200 acres, fostering a thriving EV ecosystem. The total projected investments is said to be Rs 13,000 crore and it is expected to provide 25,000 job opportunities to empower local communities. The ground breaking will take place in March 2025.

Vishwa Prasad said “I’m grateful for the visionary leadership of the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Hon’ble Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu Garu, and the relentless efforts of Hon’ble IT Minister Nara Lokesh Garu. Their efforts will transform Andhra Pradesh into a hub for innovation and sustainability. I’m impressed by the government’s rapid responsiveness after our project discussion, which included identifying land, presenting DORs, and undergoing department reviews, ultimately leading to the signing of the MoU. I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Hon’ble Minister of Industries and Commerce T.G. Bharath and Hon’ble Minister for IT and Investments Nara Lokesh for their invaluable support in making this project a reality. With the next phase of operations on the horizon, I’m confident that this project will have a profound impact, and I look forward to its successful implementation”.

