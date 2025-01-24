x
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Questions and Theories

Published on January 24, 2025 by swathy

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Questions and Theories

Many media outlet’s started raising serious questions about the theories surrounding the Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident.

1. Where Was Kareena Kapoor During the Attack?

The house help claims Kareena was at home during the attack, but Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram story suggests she was at a party. So, where exactly was Kareena Kapoor Khan when the incident occurred?

2. Who Took Saif to the Hospital?

While the domestic help states that Ibrahim Ali Khan took Saif to the hospital, the surgeon’s statement mentions that Saif arrived with Taimur. Why didn’t Kareena accompany her husband to the hospital?

3. What Was Kareena Doing That She Couldn’t Go?

The released CCTV footage is from the 6th floor, but Saif lives on the 12th floor. Why hasn’t the police released footage from the 12th floor? What are they hiding?

4. No Blood Stains on the Accused’s Clothes

The attacker allegedly stabbed Saif multiple times, with the knife getting stuck in his body. Yet, there were no blood stains on the accused’s clothes. How is this possible?

5. The Absurd Climbing Theory

The police claim the attacker climbed up a pipe to the 12th floor, entered through a window, stole shoes, stabbed Saif, and then left. Does this sound believable?

6. Why Did the Attacker Sit in a Park for Hours?

After the attack, the accused reportedly sat in a nearby park for 2-3 hours. Was he waiting to be caught? Why didn’t the police notice him sooner?

7. How Did the Attacker Enter a High-Security Building Unnoticed?

The building has high security, yet the attacker entered and exited without being noticed. How is this possible?

8. Why No Attempt to Murder Charge?

Despite six stab wounds, the accused hasn’t been charged with attempted murder. What is the justification for this?

9. Why the 72-Hour Delay in Arresting the Accused?

There was a significant delay in arresting the accused and recording the rickshaw driver’s statement. Why did it take so long?

10. Is This a Cover-Up?

Media questions whether this entire incident is being covered up.

