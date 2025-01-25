x
Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

Barack and Michelle Obama’s Divorce Amid Alleged Affair with Jennifer Aniston ?

Rumors are rife that former U.S. President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are heading for a divorce. Speculations have intensified following claims that Barack is having an extramarital affair with Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston. While neither party has confirmed these allegations, leaked messages and insider reports have fueled the gossip.

A leaked direct message from Jennifer Aniston’s friend has gone viral, claiming that the actress is dating Barack Obama. The message reads:

“He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

Amid these rumours , Michelle Obama shared a statement on Instagram honouring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., while Barack Obama attended Donald Trump’s inauguration alone. The couple’s separate public appearances have only added to the speculation about their relationship status.

Despite multiple outlets reporting on the alleged divorce and affair, neither Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, nor Jennifer Aniston has issued an official statement.

