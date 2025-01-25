x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Viral Now: SS Rajamouli makes it Official

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Anirudh eyeing Tollywood domination
image
Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel
image
Viral Now: SS Rajamouli makes it Official
image
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Divorce Amid Alleged Affair with Jennifer Aniston ?
image
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Questions and Theories

Viral Now: SS Rajamouli makes it Official

The entire nation has been waiting for the update of SSMB29 that will be directed by the country’s best filmmaker SS Rajamouli. As Mahesh Babu is too much into travelling, Twitter has memes asking Rajamouli to seize the passport of Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli posted a small videobyte capturing the passport making the news viral. The videobyte shows a lion being captured behind the cage. He made it official that the shoot of the film commenced. Mahesh Babu was soon to reply saying “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu…. 😉”. The post is now viral across social media.

Netizens are appreciating Rajamouli for picking up the trolled content and making news out of it. Priyanka Chopra too responded to the post which makes it official that the Bollywood actress is a part of the journey. SSMB29 is a forest adventure and it will be shot across various countries of the globe. A short schedule will take place in a set constructed in the Aluminium Factory. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani scores the music and background score.

Next Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel Previous Barack and Michelle Obama’s Divorce Amid Alleged Affair with Jennifer Aniston ?
else

TRENDING

image
Anirudh eyeing Tollywood domination
image
Viral Now: SS Rajamouli makes it Official
image
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Questions and Theories

Latest

image
Anirudh eyeing Tollywood domination
image
Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel
image
Viral Now: SS Rajamouli makes it Official
image
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Divorce Amid Alleged Affair with Jennifer Aniston ?
image
Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Mystery: Questions and Theories

Most Read

image
Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel
image
Barack and Michelle Obama’s Divorce Amid Alleged Affair with Jennifer Aniston ?
image
New Judges Sworn in at Andhra Pradesh High Court

Related Articles

Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet