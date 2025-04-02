x
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Home > Movie News

NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash

MAD Square emerged as a clear winner among the Ugadi and Eid releases. The film had a stupendous weekend all over and it is going strong on weekdays. The team is planning to celebrate the success in a grand manner on Friday in Hyderabad. Top actor NTR will attend the success meet as Special guest. The grand success meet of MAD Square will take place in Shilpakala Vedika on Friday. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi recently made sensational comments about the bad reviews and he took a dig against the websites.

MAD Square is a youthful entertainer directed by Kalyan Shankar. Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar played the lead roles. Bheems scored the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.

