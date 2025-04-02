NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash

MAD Square emerged as a clear winner among the Ugadi and Eid releases. The film had a stupendous weekend all over and it is going strong on weekdays. The team is planning to celebrate the success in a grand manner on Friday in Hyderabad. Top actor NTR will attend the success meet as Special guest. The grand success meet of MAD Square will take place in Shilpakala Vedika on Friday. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi recently made sensational comments about the bad reviews and he took a dig against the websites.

MAD Square is a youthful entertainer directed by Kalyan Shankar. Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin and Priyanka Jawalkar played the lead roles. Bheems scored the music and Sithara Entertainments are the producers.