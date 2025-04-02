April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

With the summer arriving, a bunch of films are heading to test their luck during the holiday season. With the Ugadi and Eid weekend coming to an end, several films are heading for release in the month of April. Atleast 3-4 films including the dubbed ones are releasing. Notable releases in the month of April are Jack, Good Bad Ugly, Jaat, Odela 2, Sarangapani Jathakam and Bhairavam. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa, Anushka’s Ghaati and Kalyanram’s Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi are pushed from April and they are expected to release in May and June.

Here are the list of April releases in Tollywood:

April 4th:

Saree

28 Degree Celsius

Erra Cheera

LYF – Love Your Father

April 10th:

Jack

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

Jaat (Hindi and Telugu)

Phule (Hindi)

April 17th:

Odela 2

April 18th:

Chaurya Paatam

Sarangapani Jathakam

Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

April 25th:

Bhairavam

Ground Zero (Hindi)