April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

With the summer arriving, a bunch of films are heading to test their luck during the holiday season. With the Ugadi and Eid weekend coming to an end, several films are heading for release in the month of April. Atleast 3-4 films including the dubbed ones are releasing. Notable releases in the month of April are Jack, Good Bad Ugly, Jaat, Odela 2, Sarangapani Jathakam and Bhairavam. Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa, Anushka’s Ghaati and Kalyanram’s Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi are pushed from April and they are expected to release in May and June.

Here are the list of April releases in Tollywood:

April 4th:

Saree
28 Degree Celsius
Erra Cheera
LYF – Love Your Father

April 10th:

Jack
Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)
Jaat (Hindi and Telugu)
Phule (Hindi)

April 17th:

Odela 2

April 18th:

Chaurya Paatam
Sarangapani Jathakam
Kesari Chapter 2 (Hindi)

April 25th:

Bhairavam
Ground Zero (Hindi)

