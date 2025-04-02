x
Is Laapataa Ladies Plagiarised?

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

Is Laapataa Ladies Plagiarised?

Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao directed an interesting film Laapataa Ladies. The film was one of the highest viewed feature films on Netflix and it even surpassed Bollywood blockbusters like Animal. The team is now accused of plagiarising an Arabic film titled Burqa City that was released in 2019. A movie clip from Burqa City was released and it went viral. A debate started on social media if Laapataa Ladies was copied from the Arabic film.

Netizens started questioning Kiran Rao if Laapataa Ladies was inspired from Burqa City. Laapataa Ladies was the Indian entry into Oscars for 2025. The film released on March 1st, 2024 and it did not do well in theatres. But the film was a huge hit on Netflix. Sparsh Shrivastava, Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan played the lead roles. Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions produced the film.

