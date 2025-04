Mega girl Niharika Konidela floated her own production house Pink Elephant Studios and produced Committee Kurrollu. The film ended up as a super hit and left the team in huge profits. Niharika Konidela has announced her second production and the film features young actor Sangeeth Shoban in the lead role. Manasa Sharma will direct this feature film and an announcement poster came out today. More details about the project are expected to be announced by Pink Elephant Studios very soon.