Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Telangana High Court ordered Government to stop works in the Kancha Gachibowli lands till April 3, Wednesday. High Court gave this order on Tuesday and adjourned further inquiry to Wednesday.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) students along with Vata Foundation, approached High Court, complaining against Telangana Government’s action of cutting trees and disturbing flora and fauna in 400 acres lands in Kancha Gachi Bowli, to facilitate auction sale of these valuable land.

According to the inputs from High Court journalists fraternity, advocate L Ravi Shankar represented the case from Hyderabad Central University students side. He has stressed that, even if Kancha Gachibowli lands belong to Telangana Govt, it cannot cut trees and disturb green cover at will.

Advocate General Sudharshan Reddy presented Telangana Government’s stance on the issue. He has reportedly said that all the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to Telangana Govt and already the land in same survey number has been allotted for various purposes. He stressed that there is absolutely no forest land here and even highlighted that,.in the neighbouring Hyderabad Central University also tall buildings and even helipads have been constructed.

This development in Telangana High Court can be seen as a moral victory for those protesting against Telangana Government’s efforts to clear trees in the controversial Kancha Gachibowli lands. However suspense will continue till further hearing.