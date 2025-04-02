x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Published on April 2, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue
image
April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue

Telangana High Court ordered Government to stop works in the Kancha Gachibowli lands till April 3, Wednesday. High Court gave this order on Tuesday and adjourned further inquiry to Wednesday.

University of Hyderabad (UoH) students along with Vata Foundation, approached High Court, complaining against Telangana Government’s action of cutting trees and disturbing flora and fauna in 400 acres lands in Kancha Gachi Bowli, to facilitate auction sale of these valuable land.

According to the inputs from High Court journalists fraternity, advocate L Ravi Shankar represented the case from Hyderabad Central University students side. He has stressed that, even if Kancha Gachibowli lands belong to Telangana Govt, it cannot cut trees and disturb green cover at will.

Advocate General Sudharshan Reddy presented Telangana Government’s stance on the issue. He has reportedly said that all the 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to Telangana Govt and already the land in same survey number has been allotted for various purposes. He stressed that there is absolutely no forest land here and even highlighted that,.in the neighbouring Hyderabad Central University also tall buildings and even helipads have been constructed.

This development in Telangana High Court can be seen as a moral victory for those protesting against Telangana Government’s efforts to clear trees in the controversial Kancha Gachibowli lands. However suspense will continue till further hearing.

Next HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise Previous April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

Latest

image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
NTR to grace MAD Square Success Bash
image
HIT 3 is the Massiest and Most Violent film of the Franchise
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue
image
April 2025: A Heap of Releases in Tollywood

Most Read

image
Reliance’s CBG plants promise new hope for AP’s rural economy
image
Telangana High Court intervenes in Kancha Gachibowli lands issue
image
AP Villages Flourish Under Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event