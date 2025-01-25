x
Home > Politics

Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

Big opportunity for Naga Chaitanya with Thandel

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is one of the current generation star kids who is continuing the legacy of an illustrious family in Tollywood. He took the baton from his father Akkineni Nagarjuna and carved out a niche for himself as an actor. But, a notable commercial success has been evading him for many years.

His upcoming film ‘Thandel’, which is slated for release on February 7th, provides him with a big opportunity to redefine his stardom and also prove his box office potential. Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, has been making a lot of positive waves ever since it was launched last year. The backing of a top-league production house like Geetha Arts has ensured that the film got adequate publicity from the first day.

Moreover, the impressive promotional campaign and the chartbuster songs delivered by Devi Sri Prasad created positive buzz for the film. Going by the hype among moviegoers due to various factors like casting, genre and technical values, Thandel is set for a strong opening in all territories. The film stands a big chance to emerge as the biggest grosser in Naga Chaitanya’s career by a long margin if it secures strong reports.

Thandel is made on a massive budget of 90 Crores. The film did terrific pre-release business because of the impressive inside reports. The pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is another reason why there is strong buzz on the film in the audience. The three songs already created a massive impact. The story blended with patriotic elements and rural setting inspired by real-life incidents is another factor working in favour of the film.

This is the first time that Naga Chaitanya’s film is set for release with such a tremendous hype. The theatrical trailer is expected to boost the box office prospects further before its release. The Akkineni scion shouldn’t miss out this opportunity.

