Anirudh eyeing Tollywood domination

Anirudh Ravinchander is the most bankable music composer in the country right now. He earned a solid reputation in recent times because he proved that his stupendous background score can transform monotonous and formulaic scenes into goosebump-inducing episodes in big-ticket films. He is credited with the success of some of the notable recent pan-India hits like Jawan, Jailer, Vikram and Devara.

Though Anirudh tried to make inroads in Tollywood way back in 2018, he couldn’t succeed because his hopes came crashing down with his debut ‘Agnyaathavaasi’ which failed at the box office. His first big break in Telugu came with Nani’s Jersey. However, he still couldn’t find big-ticket offers as Telugu filmmakers were doubtful about his potential due to nativity factor.

With NTR’s Devara, Anirudh cleared all apprehensions as he delivered a thumping score and instant chartbuster songs. Anirudh is now set to dominate Tollywood scene with numerous offers up his sleeve.

As per reports, Anirudh has been approached for several upcoming biggies in Tollywood. He is forerunner to compose for Trivikram – Allu Arjun mega project which is going to be made on a staggering budget. He is also in talks to render tunes for Balakrishna – Gopichand Malineni film. He is already working on Vijay Devarakonda’s much awaited spy thriller VD12.

As Anirudh is in prime form and also lined up several highly anticipated upcoming films like Jailer 2, Thalapathy69, Coolie and Devara 2, there are strong chances for him to make a splash in Tollywood in the coming days if he signs Allu Arjun and Balakrishna’s films.