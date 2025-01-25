x
Combo Magic Working Wonders for Thandel

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

Thandel is quickly becoming a hit, thanks to the stellar combination of Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, and a powerful musical score. Following the success of Love Story which was a musical and commercial hit, the duo is once again set to create magic on screen with their undeniable chemistry in Thandel.

Much like Love Story, Thandel is making waves on the musical front. The first song, Bujji Thalli, became an instant sensation and remains one of the biggest hits of recent times. The soulful melody, composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, continues to dominate YouTube trends, holding a spot in the Top 3.

Another standout track is Shiva Shakti, which beautifully captures the essence of devoutness. Both Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi mesmerized audiences with their dances, and the song, currently trending at number 14, is expected to gain even more traction after the film’s release.

The latest release, Hilesso Hilesso, has taken the music world by storm. This mellifluous track has become an instant chartbuster, securing a spot in the Top 2 trends. The chemistry between Chay and Sai Pallavi shines through in this song.

DSP scored an album that showcases a diverse range of tracks, each with its own unique flavor. Currently, these three tracks are reigning at the top of every music chart. They are truly taking over, playing everywhere you go. It’s no surprise given the catchy beats and infectious energy these tracks bring.

The collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and director Chandoo Mondeti has been a successful one, and with Devi Sri Prasad on board—who previously delivered a hit album for Chay with 100% Love—the musical magic is undeniable.

With a stellar soundtrack and successful combinations, Thandel is generating immense buzz. Backed by Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu of Geetha Arts, the movie is set for release on February 7th, with the trailer date being announced tomorrow.

