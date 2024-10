Salaar 5 days Worldwide Collections – Goes Past 400 Cr

Spread the love

Salaar has breached the 400 cr gross mark worldwide on its fifth day. This is the fourth film for prabhas to cross the mark after Baahubali 1&2, Saaho. The film has hold well on Tuesday which is after holiday period especially in Nizam & North India belt. AP is also having decent to good hold. Overseas numbers are better owing to the boxing day and it needs the trend to continue for a good lifetime total. Tamil Nadu, Kerala collections are not good and these areas are a gone case. Karnataka is decent.

The film might drop today as there was partial holiday at some places yesterday.