Ravi Teja’s voiceover for Hanu Man

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will test his luck with an action entertainer titled Eagle. The film is hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2024. Teja Sajja’s film Hanu Man directed by Prashanth Varma too will release for Sankranthi 2024. As per the update we hear, Ravi Teja will lend his voice for Hanu Man. He recently completed his voiceover for Hanu Man. The film is carrying good expectations and is aimed for January 12th, 2024 release. Hanu Man will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

There are reports that the film may get preponed by a day but the makers haven’t made any official announcement for the same. Amritha Iyer is the leading lady in this super hero film. The visuals in the trailer are promising. Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are the other films that will release during Sankranthi holiday season.