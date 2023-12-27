x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja’s voiceover for Hanu Man

Published on December 27, 2023 by

TRENDING

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look
image
Nani’s project lands in the hands of Nithiin

Ravi Teja’s voiceover for Hanu Man

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will test his luck with an action entertainer titled Eagle. The film is hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2024. Teja Sajja’s film Hanu Man directed by Prashanth Varma too will release for Sankranthi 2024. As per the update we hear, Ravi Teja will lend his voice for Hanu Man. He recently completed his voiceover for Hanu Man. The film is carrying good expectations and is aimed for January 12th, 2024 release. Hanu Man will clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram.

There are reports that the film may get preponed by a day but the makers haven’t made any official announcement for the same. Amritha Iyer is the leading lady in this super hero film. The visuals in the trailer are promising. Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga are the other films that will release during Sankranthi holiday season.

Next Bollywood villain for Megastar’s Next Previous Salaar 5 days Worldwide Collections – Goes Past 400 Cr
else

TRENDING

image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look

Latest

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Will Nikhil promote Appudo Ippudo Eppudo?
image
Citadel Honey Bunny Trailer: Full on Action
image
SDT18 Promo: SDT In Beast Look
image
Nani’s project lands in the hands of Nithiin

Most Read

image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies
image
Andhra Pradesh Liquor Shop Lottery: A New Chapter in Local Business
image
Amaravati: AP’s Dream Capital Iconic Buildings Set to Rise

Related Articles

Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics