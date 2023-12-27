Bollywood villain for Megastar’s Next

Spread the love

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break and the actor’s next film is directed by Vassishta. The shoot commenced last month and Chiranjeevi is yet to join the shoot. Vishwambara is the title considered and Trisha is one of the leading ladies in this big-budget film. Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor has been finalized for the role of the lead antagonist. Kunal played important roles in films like Rang De Basanti in the past.

Rana Daggubati was the first choice for the lead antagonist’s role but he walked out of the project as he is busy with other projects. Now, the team finalized Kunal Kapoor for the role and he joined the sets soon. Chiranjeevi will be seen in the role of Bhimavaram Dorababu and his role would be a comical one. The other two heroines will be announced soon. Vishwambara is made on a massive budget and UV Creations are the producers. MM Keeravani is scoring the music and background score for this socio fantasy film.