Sharwanand’s next titled BOB

Young actor Sharwanand owes a massive hit for Telugu audience. The actor got married and the newly wed couple are expecting a baby soon. Sharwanand is on a break from work for the past couple of months. He almost completed the shoot of his upcoming film directed by Sriram Aditya. The film is titled BOB (Baby on Board) and an announcement is expected soon. A major portion of the shoot happened in London and Krithi Shetty is the leading lady. People Media Factory are the producers.

Sharwanand is also in talks for several new films and his next project will be announced in 2024. He will complete the pending portions of BOB after his paternity break and the film releases during the second quarter of 2024.