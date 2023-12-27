Pic Talk: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in Red

Spread the love

Bollywood beauty Janhvi Kapoor loves to sizzle in comfortable and glamorous outfits. She is frequently seen in photoshoots in trendy outfits. Janhvi Kapoor sizzled in a red skin tight skirt and she looked gorgeous in the clicks. The actress is all set for her Tollywood debut with NTR’s Devara, a pan-Indian film directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is also endorsing several brands and she is busy with a bunch of Bollywood projects. Janhvi Kapoor is also one among the highest paid beauties of Indian cinema.