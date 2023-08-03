Salaar English version gets a release date

Prabhas – Prashanth Neel’s most anticipated film of the year, Salaar is all set to hit theatres on September 18, 2023. The makers are planning for a massive release for the English version and the latest buzz is that the Salaar English version will have its release on October 13th, 2023, that is two weeks after the film’s release.

Salaar – Part 1- Ceasefire has created huge expectations after the teaser’s release. Fans are waiting for an action-packed film from the KGF maker and are eager to experience the action extravaganza in theatres. Salaar also has Sruthi Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu and many other significant actors. Hombale Films is producing this big-budget film.