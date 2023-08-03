Suriya’s Rs 600 Cr Film Loading

Suriya is one of the finest actors of the nation. The actor is also keen to do pan-Indian projects and he has been holding talks with several top directors. Bollywood filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra has narrated an interesting script to Suriya and got his nod already. The film is titled Karna and it is planned on a huge budget of Rs 600 crores. The film will have several renowned actors from various Indian languages playing prominent roles and the pre-production work is happening.

Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra is inspired by the role of Karna from Mahabharat. Excel Entertainment will produce this big-budget project and Karna is expected to have a simultaneous release in all the Indian languages. The shoot of Karna commences in December 2023. Suriya is currently busy with Kanguva and the film will have a theatrical release in 2024.