Salaar team bowing to Buyers

Prashanth Neel and his team are working hard on Salaar. The film that was scheduled for September 28th release was pushed. The new release date will be announced soon. The makers quoted huge prices for the Telugu theatrical rights and the buyers are not in a mood to buy the film for such huge prices. There are also speculations that the film’s release is pushed as the major business deals are not closed.

Now the makers bowed down to the deals of the buyers. They are ready to close the deals for the received quotes. The makers quoted close to Rs 300 crores for the theatrical rights of Telugu states. Now they may be closed at Rs 150 crores max. The buyers are also mounting the pressure on the makers to announce the release date. The final business of Salaar completely depends on the release date of the film.

Salaar is a high voltage action entertainer and Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Pruthviraj Sukumaran played the lead roles. Hombale Films are the producers and the core technical team that worked for KGF franchise worked for Salaar.