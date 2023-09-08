Will Bunny work with Atlee?

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been in talks with Atlee for a film for a long time. He is busy with the second installment of Pushpa and the film is slated for release in 2024. Bunny wanted to take a call on Atlee’s film after the release of Jawan. The film released yesterday and the response is humongous. But there are reports that Jawan is a regular commercial potboiler which turned impressive because of the SRK’s performance, stylish taking and background score.

Allu Arjun is still puzzled about taking up Atlee’s film as he is aiming big with his future films. He is on a hunt for films that would elevate him as an actor. He bagged a national award with Pushpa: The Rise and Bunny is in plans to work with some of the best filmmakers of the country. He is also holding talks with several Bollywood filmmakers for his next projects. For now, there is no clarity on Allu Arjun and Atlee’s film. Atlee too is rushed with many offers after the release of Jawan. He will work with Vijay in his next film and he may soon direct a Bollywood Superstar after wrapping up Vijay’s film.