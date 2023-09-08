Chandramukhi 2 Pushed: Many New Postponements

After the postonement of Prabhas’ Salaar, several films were announced to take the advantage of five-day holiday weekend. MAD, Pedha Kapu and Rules Ranjan are the first to confirm their dates for the September 28th weekend. Soon, Ram and Boyapati’s Skanda too moved on to the date to avoid clash with Chandramukhi 2. With the delay in the post-production work, Chandramukhi 2 is now gearing up for the long weekend release.

This would leave the weekend in a mad rush. There are reports that MAD and Rules Ranjan will release on October 6th to avoid the rush and clash. Fukrey 3 and The Vaccine War are the other Hindi films releasing on September 28th. With so many delays, Vishal’s Mark Antony is the only film that will release during the Vinayaka Chavithi weekend and there would be no Telugu film releasing during the holiday season.