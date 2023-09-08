Mahila Sakthi will transform women lives, says Chandrababu

Maintaining that the sole aim of the ‘Babu Surety-Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ scheme is to do justice to each and every family in the State, former chief minister and TP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday felt that there is no security for women in this Government.

As part of Praja Vedika programme, Chnadrababu Naidu, interacted with several women activists at Banaganapalli in Kurnool district. Observing that the Maha Sakthi scheme announced by the TDP will totally transform the lives of women in the State, the former chief minister promised them that immediately after coming back to power he will implement it and bring radical changes in the lives of women.

Expressing happiness over sharing their views with him, the TDP supremo recalled that he had organised similar meetings before starting the Dwcra groups. The late NT Rama Rao, during his chief ministership, passed a legislation providing equal rights for women in property, Chandrababu said, adding that women universities were established to encourage women to pursue higher education.

The late NT Rama Rao encouraged women even in politics and provided nine per cent reservation for them in local bodies, the TDP supremo said. “I have increased this nine per cent quota to 33 per cent and my wish and demand is that this same 33 per cent quota for women be provided in legislative bodies too,” he noted.

Stating that he will always stand by women to support their demands, Chandrababu declared that if necessary he will wage a war for this. Realising the importance of higher education for women, he said he had provided all the facilities for girls to continue their studies.

“I have shown to the world the power of women through Dwcra groups and members of Dwcra groups used to deliver their lectures abroad,” he said. This is how the TDP strived hard for the progress of women, he said and stated that now women are earning more than men in almost all professions.

Pointing out that in 1997 Balika Sisu Samrakshana Scheme was introduced to protect the girl child, Naidu said that Rs 5,000 was deposited with the bank accounts of parents if a girl child is born. Recalling the other schemes that were launched during the TDP regime for the welfare of women, Chandrababu promised that he will take necessary measures so that every woman gets some revenue using the cellphone in her hand.

Naidu also assured them that 20 lakh jobs will be provided for their children and Rs 3,000 per month will be paid for every unemployed person till they get employment. Quality power and three cylinders will be supplied to every doorstep, he said and also promised to take steps for the safety and security of all BCs, SCs and STs.

“I have high regard for women and you all have very good days ahead. I will take the responsibility for the progress of all your families through you,” Naidu told the women activists and later clarified all their doubts.