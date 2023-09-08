The weaker sections got economic and political independence only during the TDP regime as the party has given total encouragement to them, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Friday.

Lokesh, who began his 208th of Yuva Galam pada yatra at Kalagampudi campsite, had an interaction with representatives of Setti Balija community who demanded pension for all those toddy tappers who have crossed 50 years of age. Pointing out that the Rs 5 lakh ex gratia that was paid by the earlier governments is now discontinued, they also appealed to Lokesh to reintroduce it once the TDP is back in power.

Fondly recalling the services of the Setti Balija community leaders, Lokesh said that the TDP has encouraged the leaders from the community like Reddy Subrahmanyam, who held the post of the chairman of Legislative Council, Anjara Ram Mohan, who has become MLC twice and Pitani Satyanarayana who was minister in the State Cabinet. Observing that Chandranna Bheema scheme was implemented for toddy tappers when the TDP was in power, he regretted that they are now left in the lurch.

The staff members of those who are working in the peshi of Minister, Venu Gopal, are not being paid salaries, he said that there are no funds with the corporation. Those who are selling toddy are being subjected to various kinds of harassment, Lokesh said and promised to come to their rescue once the TDP forms the coming government.

Reservation for toddy tappers in the sanction of liquor shops, Lokesh said that he will soon meet the coconut farmers to personally know their problems. Loans will be sanctioned on subsidy and neera cafes will be encouraged, Lokesh told them.

Lokesh visited the 13-year-old boy, Durga Prasad, who was seriously injured when the YSRCP goons attacked him at Gunupudi near Bhimavaram on August 5. He was among the gathering who wanted to have a glimpse of Mr Lokesh during the pada yatra and when the YSRCP goons pelted stones at Lokesh the boy suffered serious injuries.