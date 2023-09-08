TTD chairman takes part in SKVST ritual

Acharya Rutvik Varunam was performed on Friday morning as part of the Sri Srinivasa Ashtottara Satha Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Yagam initiated at Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy Temple, Srinivasa Mangapuram.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO A V Dharma Reddy participated in the ritual. Later they presented vastrams to Ritwiks on the occasion. The Ankurarpanam will be performed in the evening.

Later the TTD Chairman speaking to media persons said “With the divine blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, TTD has decided to organize this unique Srinivasa Ashtottara Sata Kundatmaka Maha Shanti Varuna Yagam with the good will to bring abundant rains in the country and the state for the well-being of the people.

He said that the yagam is being performed here from today till September 11. He said that due to the Varuna yagam held on the hill last month, there was abundant rainfall. In the wake of the warnings of meteorologists that there will be less rainfall this year and next year as well this Yagam has been organised.

He stated that 60 priests from three states, more than 30 Vedic scholars and over 215 Rutviks are conducting this Homa.

He said soon TTD will be giving hand sticks to the devotees on the Srivari Mettu path near Chandragiri route also. TTD JEO Veerabraham, Spl Gr DyEO Smt Varalakshmi participated in this program.