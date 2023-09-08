Srinivasulu Reddy turns approver in Delhi liquor scam

Ongole MP from the YSR Congress, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy turned approver in the sensational Delhi liquor scam. He would be the third accused to become the approver in the case.

Saratchandra Reddy and Magunata Raghava Reddy have already become the approvers and are on bail. They were arrested earlier this year in the liquor case and are on bail now.

The Enforcement Directorate which is probing into the case had laid its hands on Srinivasulu Reddy after they arrested his son Raghava Reddy. As Raghava Reddy had reportedly confessed some information, the ED had laid its hands on Srinivasulu Reddy.

Srinivasulu Reddy had denied his role and that of his son for several months. However, when the ED arrested his son, Srinivasulu Reddy changed his stand on the issue. He is now being questioned by the ED officials in the scam, particularly the way through which the money was transferred to Delhi from Hyderabad.

The ED had already arrested a couple of ministers from the Delhi state government in the case. It is now working on the financial transactions that took place in the deal.

The ED had also arrested the auditor of BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha in the case. It is likely that the ED would lay its hands on Kavitha in the days to come.

It is to be seen how Kavitha would escape from being arrested or her father Chandrasekhar Rao to save his daughter.